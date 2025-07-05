Holton KAY Club secures another grant

Holton Middle School’s Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) club has been able to accomplish at least three of its goals utilizing “Be The Spark” grants funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) — the concrete walking trail at Holton’s Countryside Park with fitness stations, sand volleyball courts at Countryside Park and pickleball courts at Rafter’s Park.

Recently, BCBSKS officials announced that another “Be The Spark” grant was on its way to the KAY club at HMS, which plans to utilize grant funds for walking pads and standing desks for classroom use at the school, according to KAY adviser Erika Allen.

The KAY club at HMS is one of 20 at Kansas schools that will receive “Be The Spark” grants to build healthier school communities, BCBSKS officials announced earlier in April. The “Be The Spark” program empowers students to design and carry out wellness-focused projects that inspire their peers to be more physically active and support their mental well-being, it was reported.

Allen said the KAY club at HMS received $6,263.82 for walking pads and standing desks for classroom use at the school. Some extra fund-raising is needed to raise enough funds to cover the total cost of the project, which is $10,439.70, she added.

“We will be doing fund-raising events throughout the school year next year,” Allen said. “We also will accept any donations to help us reach our goal.”

Walking pads are portable treadmills that are designed for walking or light jogging and are small enough that they can fit under desks or in small spaces. Standing desks, which enable students to utilize stools or high chairs for desk work, are designed to promote better posture, encourage movement and potentially lower the risk of certain health problems associated with prolonged sitting, it was reported.

It’s the third time that Holton Middle School’s KAY club received a “Be The Spark” grant from BCBSKS for projects aimed at improving the fitness of those in the Holton community. The first grant was received in 2018 and used to help build part of the mile-long concrete walking trail at Countryside Park.

