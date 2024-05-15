Holton, Jackson County tops on area best school list

Holton and Jackson Heights high schools were recently ranked as the top two schools in the Topeka metro area by U.S. News & World Report.

The U.S. News Best High School rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia, it was reported. At total of 17,660 schools were ranked on six factors based on student performance on state assessments and how well the students are prepared for college.

Those six factors include percentage of students who took at least one AP exam, percentage of students who passed at least one AP exam, mathematics proficiency, reading proficiency, science proficiency and graduation rate.

According to the assessment, Holton High School is the top high school in the Topeka metro area and, at this time, is ranked 26th in the state. The school is ranked 4,854th nationally.

The school has an overall score of 72.51 percent based on the scorecard and received an award-winning badge by U.S. News.

HHS had a graduation rate of 94 percent and ranks higher than the state average in proficiency in math, reading and science.

Jackson Heights High School is currently ranked second in the Topeka metro area and also received an award-winning badge from U.S. News. The school is ranked 28th in the state and 4,895th nationally.

The school has an overall score of 72.27 percent with a 94 percent graduation rate. Jackson Heights ranks higher than the state average in reading, math and science proficiency.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “May 8, 2024” under “E-Editions.”