Holton hospital welcomes Medicaid boost

Holton Community Hospital officials are welcoming news that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Kansas’ application to allow Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Emergency Hospitals to receive enhanced Medicaid support through the state’s provider assessment program.

This change is expected to generate more than $1 million in additional annual revenue for the hospital, it was reported.

The approval will provide more than $72 million annually to Kansas Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Emergency Hospitals, it was reported.

The approval allows more rural hospitals to participate in the state provider assessment program and receive increased Medicaid reimbursement for services provided.

“Rural hospitals across Kansas will now be able to access additional federal dollars through the Medicaid program, helping strengthen our rural providers,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) said. “During the consideration of last year’s Reconciliation Bill, I secured language to make certain Kansas rural hospitals could participate in the state provider assessment program and that the state’s application would remain eligible for consideration and approval.”

For Holton Community Hospital, this approval represents more than a statewide policy decision - it is a direct investment in the long-term sustainability of local healthcare access for Jackson County and the surrounding region, according to HCH officials.

“Holton Community Hospital is grateful for the leadership and advocacy of Sen. Moran and the many state and federal partners whose efforts helped secure approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the Kansas rural hospital Medicaid reimbursement pre-print,” said Carrie Lutz, HCH CEO. “This approval represents a significant investment in rural healthcare and will have a meaningful impact on our ability to serve patients throughout our region.”

As a Critical Access Hospital, HCH provides essential healthcare services close to home, including emergency care, family medicine, surgery, rehabilitation, cardiac services, diagnostic services, specialty care and other hospital-based services.

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