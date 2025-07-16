Holton Community Theatre to present "The Wedding Singer"

The Holton Community Theatre’s upcoming production will transport audiences back to the 1980s with its performance of the musical comedy “The Wedding Singer.”

Based on the 1998 film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, the musical features ‘80s style, humor and original music, said Shannon Wittmer, HCT director.

Performances will be held July 18-20 and July 25-27 at the theatre, located at 401 New Jersey Ave. in Holton.

Set in 1985, the story follows Robbie Hart, a charismatic wedding singer who gets left at the altar and finds love again in an unexpected place.

“I wanted to do an all-adult musical after doing Elf Jr. over Christmas. The last several summer productions also included kids,” Wittmer said. “The storyline is almost the same with just a few changes. It features all original music and two well-known songs included from the movie.”

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for Best Musical at the 2006 Tony Awards.

The cast includes Chris Heineken (Robbie Hart), Kole McAlexander (Sammy), Jaryl Perkins (George), Becca Robertson (Julia Sullivan), Brooke Johnston (Holly), Braun Teter (Glen Guglia), Linda Boyd (Rosie), Carrie Holliday (Linda) and Meghan Stockman (Angie).

The supporting cast includes Rain Cathelle and Charlie White (Mr. and Mrs. Harold Fonda), Lexie Garles and Charlie White (Donatella and Shane/bride and groom), Roger Stockman (David Fonda/best man, father of the bride and Mookie/Donnie), Charlie White (Ricky the bartender and priest), Rain Cathelle (club waitress and pal with Glen).

Lexie Garles (bridesmaid, pal with Glen, Crystal and airline attendant), Ryen Valburg (bridesmaid, waitress, first-class passenger and junior executive), Madeline Heineken (bridesmaid, clerk, bad haircut lady and first-class passenger), Julie Dallman (club waitress, airplane passenger and Tiffany) and Katie Boyett (sideburn lady and bum).

Dinner theatre performances will be held at 6 p.m. on the last two Fridays and Saturdays of the month - July 18, 19, 25 and 26. Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, and Sunday, July 27.

The dinner theatre menu includes barbecue meatballs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, salad and roll.

Tickets are $40 (plus taxes and fees) for the dinner theatre performances and $20 for the matinees. Tickets are available online at www.holtoncommunitytheatre.org.Matinee tickets can also be purchased at the door.