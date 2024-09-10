Holton Community Theatre to present "Steel Magnolias"

Tickets for Holton Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias” are going fast, according to Shannon Wittmer, HCT director.

“Both dinner shows are sold out online. We have opened up some extra seating for both dinner shows, but patrons will need to email Kim Bear (kimbearphoto@gmail.com) to reserve those seats,” Wittmer said. “We have seats available for both matinees, but we encourage patrons to not wait too long because there may not be many tickets available to purchase at the door.”

Dinner theatre performances will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 19. Matinee performances are set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 20. All performances will be held at the theatre, which is located at 401 New Jersey Ave.

Tickets are $15 for the matinees and can be purchased online at www.holtoncommunitytheatre.org.

Written by Robert Harling, “Steel Magnolias” is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

The play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, Shelby, who is a diabetic, risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

The play was first adapted into a film in 1989 starring Sally Fields, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis.

Members of the HCT cast include M’Lynn (Carrie Holliday), Truvy (Annie Brock), Shelby (Emma Wittmer), Clairee (Linda Boyd), Ouiser (Carol Totten) and Annelle (Madeline Heineken).