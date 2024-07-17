Holton Community Theatre to present "Annie Get Your Gun"

Holton Community Theatre will present “Annie Get Your Gun” later this month, which features iconic songs like “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).”

“This is a classic musical, and we haven’t really staged one of those before,” said HCT director Shannon Wittmer. “I knew I’d be able to find cast members to play all the parts.”

“Annie Get Your Gun” is loosely based on the love story between frontier sharpshooters Annie Oakley and Frank Butler, who meet during a shooting contest

After winning the contest, Oakley is asked to join Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show where she quickly becomes the star.

With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Dorothy Fields and her brother, Herbert Fields, “Annie Get Your Gun” made its Broadway debut in 1946.

“It has such well-known music,” Wittmer said of the musical. “People probably don’t even realize how many famous songs come from that show.”

The cast consists mostly of adults and includes a few new performers. Rehearsals began at the end of May.

Unique to this production is a four-piece Cowboy Band, which will supply all the live music for the show, Wittmer said. The band includes Marla Weins (music director), Brett Branam (guitar), Brett Nelson and Madeline Heineken (bass guitar) and Frankie Anguiano (drums).

Dinner theatre performances will be held at 6 p.m. on the last two Fridays and Saturdays of the month - July 19, 20, 26 and 27. Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on July 21 and July 28. All performances will be held at the theatre, which is located at 401 New Jersey Ave.

Tickets are $35 for the dinner theatre performances and $15 for the matinees and can be purchased at the HCT website at www.holtoncommunitytheatre.org. Matinee tickets can also be purchased at the door.

