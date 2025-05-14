Holton community mourns loss of HHS sophomore

Members of the Holton community and school district are mourning the death of a local student, Lane Pruett.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an unattended death at a rural Holton address last Wednesday afternoon, April 30, it was reported. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported that no foul play is suspected in the death of the 15-year-old boy.

Pruett was a sophomore at Holton High School, and school was cancelled today (Wednesday) for all Holton students to allow staff and students to attend Pruett’s funeral this morning at HHS.

“This heartbreaking news has profoundly affected our school community, and we know it will be felt deeply by many,” Holton Superintendent Trevor Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft said that the death of any student is an “incredibly difficult experience” and that school counselors and staff members have been available to provide support and guidance for all students.

HHS was open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. last Wednesday to allow a safe space for students, staff and families to gather, Ashcraft said. School counselors were also available that evening.

“Students who wish to talk, ask questions or simply have a supportive presence are encouraged to reach out to these resources,” he said. “Our priority is the well-being of our students and staff. We are committed to providing ongoing support, not only today, but in the days and weeks ahead. We encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to support one another during this challenging time.”

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “May 7, 2025” under “E-Editions.”