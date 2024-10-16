Holton commission notes two grants for projects in city

Grant funds for two projects in Holton — construction of the pro­posed Beck Bookman Library ad­dition and the purchase of a tie transformer for the city’s power production plant — were part of the Holton City Commission’s agenda on Monday night.

During the commission’s regular meeting, commissioners approved a finalized application for Commu­nity Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds totaling $650,000 for construction of the library’s proposed expansion following a public hearing on the grant appli­cation.

Commissioners also voted to ac­cept more than $2.4 million in funds from the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Build Kansas Matching Grant Fund for the pur­chase of a new tie transformer at the city’s power plant to help gen­erate energy for city power cus­tomers.

Brett Waggoner of Lawrence’s Governmental Assistance Services, who helped the city to obtain grant funds for both the library and pow­er plant projects, met with commis­sioners on Monday to fi­nalize the necessary paperwork for the library expansion project, not­ing that cities of Holton’s size can apply for two CDBG awards each year on behalf of itself and another entity, such as the library.

If the CDBG award, issued through the Kansas Department of Commerce, is approved — Wag­goner said it was likely he and the city would know by Feb. 1, 2025, if not sooner — it would provide the library with $650,000 in funds to be used strict­ly for construction of the library’s proposed addition, with the funds to be given to the city, which will pay contractors for their work on the addition.

During a public hearing on the CDBG application, library director Amy Austin thanked commission­ers and Waggoner for their work in seeking to secure the CDBG funds, saying she and library em­ployees have had “such excitement with everything going on” with the plans to expand the library, those plans including a 5,200-square foot expansion to house expanded ser­vices.

According to Waggoner, the ex­isting 3,560-square foot library will be “remodeled to support the growing needs of the community,” with improvements to include up­dates to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, addition of a 2,000-square foot multipurpose room with a “community catering kitchenette,” study and meeting rooms and more spaces for “com­munity outreach and services.”

