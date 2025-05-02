Holton city employees get 2.5 percent pay raise
Holton city employees will receive a pay raise in 2025 that keeps them just ahead of last year’s annual inflation rate, as well as an updated city insurance policy that will allow them to add a vision plan to the insurance premiums they pay.
During the Holton City Commission’s Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting — held a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 20 — commissioners approved an across-the-board pay raise of 2.5 percent, or 72 cents per hour, for all permanent full-time employees, based on the 2024 annual inflation rate of 2.4 percent, as determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Commissioners also approved the annual Blue Cross/Blue Shield medical and dental insurance policy for city employees in 2025, noting that the annual insurance rate increase of 6.41 percent on average was well below the 15-percent increase budgeted for in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2025.
The city covers 80 percent of the cost of employees’ insurance policies through BC/BS, with the employees paying for the other 20 percent, according to Holton City Manager Teresa Riley, who noted that a total of $775,530 would be paid to BC/BS in insurance premiums this year.
Riley told commissioners that Blue Cross/Blue Shield is now offering its “EyeMed” vision plan to employees, with employees fully responsible for covering the cost of that plan’s monthly premium. Commissioners also noted a minor increase in the premium cost for the annual life insurance contract for city employees, which is paid entirely by the city.
Riley presented commissioners with two options for the pay raise for permanent full-time employees, one involving a cost of living adjustment of 2.5 percent, or 72 cents per hour, totaling $64,436, and the other involving a cost of living adjustment of four percent, or $1.15 per hour, totaling $103,097.
The city’s FY 2025 budget had included an increase to the base pay schedule of up to seven percent, or $204,410 in total, including overtime pay for all city employees. Riley said commissioners were “all comfortable” with the 2.5-percent adjustment.
For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "Jan. 29, 2025" under "E-Editions."