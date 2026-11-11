Holton City Commission ponders pool's future

Holton’s municipal swimming pool will be open for the 2027 summer swimming season, but as Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle reminded members of the Holton City Commission, it’s time to give more consideration to the future of the pool.

During their regular meeting on Monday, commissioners approved a bid of $32,050 from Jackson County-based contractors Ken Eck and D.L. Johnson for sandblasting, painting and patching work in the pool’s historic bathhouse, which Reichle said would alleviate citizen concerns about chipping paint in the bathhouse’s restrooms and concession area.

But there is so much more work to be done at the bathhouse, which was built in the 1930s as a WPA project and has been showing its age in recent years, Reichle said.

“My job is to get it ready to go next year, and it will be ready,” he told commissioners. But it’s in dire need of paint, it’s in dire need of lights, it’s in dire need of concrete, a lot of things.”

The limestone work at the pool is also in need of tuckpointing work, since most of that stone is fractured and allowing water to get into the bathhouse, according to Matthew Prange of Traditional Stonework of Denison. The stone’s condition, Prange said, is not due to “neglect or mistreatment,” but moisture and regular freeze-thaw cycles in the winter months.

Holton City Manager Teresa Riley said Reichle and Parks and Recreation Foreman Nathan Doyle have been looking at what can be done at the pool to get it ready for the 2027 summer season, as well as how much the city should do to keep the pool in operation while a study of the pool is being done. Riley said the study would likely be complete early next year.

Riley also reminded commissioners that grant funds may be available for pool repairs through the state’s historical society, due to the bathhouse’s designation as a historic site. However, she added, “we are probably looking at two years before a grant will do us any good at the pool, if we get one.”

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