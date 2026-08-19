Holton B.O.E. OKs pay increases

The base salary for a new teacher in Holton USD 336 was increased by $750 on a 7-0 vote taken by the Holton school board here Monday evening at the district office. With the estimated 1.5 percent increase, the new base salary for a starting teacher in the district will be $48,000, it was reported. Fringe benefits already in place for teachers will stay the same, it was reported.

The total wage increase for Holton teachers eligible for an additional one-year experience step on the salary scale was listed at $1,470.

The total wage increase for Holton teachers who also have completed additional continuing education points was listed at up to $3,630.

Of the 98 certified staff in Holton USD 336 who were eligible to vote on the new salary agreement, a total of 64 voted yes, it was reported.

The board also approved a motion 7-0 to increase the classified staff starting hourly rates by 40 cents per hour, to provide all returning classified staff a 50 cents per hour raise and to approve a 1.5 percent salary increase for all returning administrators, including the administrator of the Holton Special Education Cooperative (as approved by the HSEC directors).

At its meeting, the school board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Volora Hanzlicek of VHCConsultants, LLC of Onaga for limited-term (100-day) professional counseling services related to professional learning, accreditation, curriculum, instruction and organizational systems in the amount of $60,000.

This action was needed, it was reported, after the recent departure of Karla Tanking, who served the district as director of curriculum and instruction and director of the district’s Tiny Paws daycare.

“Due to the timing of the retirement and current hiring cycle, the district has been unable to fill the position in a timely manner,’’ said Trevor Ashcraft, superintendent of schools. “The district intends to fill the position with a licensed curriculum director in the future.’’

The school board also approved a motion on a 6-1 vote to hire a student support specialist at Holton Elementary School until a licensed school counselor could be hired. Board member Ryan Phillips cast the dissenting vote.

Supt. Ashcraft recommended the hiring of the student support specialist on an interim basis in lieu of filling the school counselor position at HES due to the “last-minute loss of the individual we had selected for this position.’’

“The district will continue its search throughout the 2026-2027 school year with the goal of filling the position with a licensed counselor who will be a valuable addition to the team,’’ Ashcraft said.

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