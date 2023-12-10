Home / News / HOF Honorees Announced

HOF Honorees Announced

Thu, 10/12/2023 - 09:50 holtonadmin

The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has been announced.

This year’s honorees include:

• Mike Reichle, Holton’s Parks and Recreation Department director.

• Suzette McCord-Rogers, a champion of the arts and tourism in Jackson County.

• Dave Snyder, a volunteer who helped lead efforts to build a playground in Holton’s Linscott Park.

• Rusty Douglas, a Jackson County 4-H leader and supporter of local agriculture.

Honorees will be profiled with feature interviews to appear in upcoming editions of The Holton Recorder.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

