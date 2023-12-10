HOF Honorees Announced
The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has been announced.
This year’s honorees include:
• Mike Reichle, Holton’s Parks and Recreation Department director.
• Suzette McCord-Rogers, a champion of the arts and tourism in Jackson County.
• Dave Snyder, a volunteer who helped lead efforts to build a playground in Holton’s Linscott Park.
• Rusty Douglas, a Jackson County 4-H leader and supporter of local agriculture.
Honorees will be profiled with feature interviews to appear in upcoming editions of The Holton Recorder.