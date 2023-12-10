HOF Honorees Announced

The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has been announced.

This year’s honorees include:

• Mike Reichle, Holton’s Parks and Recreation Department director.

• Suzette McCord-Rogers, a champion of the arts and tourism in Jackson County.

• Dave Snyder, a volunteer who helped lead efforts to build a playground in Holton’s Linscott Park.

• Rusty Douglas, a Jackson County 4-H leader and supporter of local agriculture.

Honorees will be profiled with feature interviews to appear in upcoming editions of The Holton Recorder.