HHS student mourned by community

Members of the Holton community and school district are mourning the second death in less than 12 weeks of a young man who would have been a junior at Holton High School this fall, it has been reported.

Byron J. Washington-Urbano, 16, died Tuesday, July 22, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported. Sheriff Morse also said foul play was not suspected in Washington-Urbano’s death, which “remains under investigation.”

Washington-Urbano was a member of Holton High School’s class of 2027, as was Lane Pruett, who died April 30 and was described by Washington-Urbano as “a personal friend of mine.”

Holton USD 336 Superintendent Trevor Ashcraft called Washington-Urbano’s death a “heartbreaking” loss that “will be felt deeply by many” and pledged to have school counselors and other staff members available to provide support and guidance.

“Our priority is the well-being of our students and staff,” Ashcraft said. “We are committed to providing ongoing support not only today but in the days and weeks ahead. We encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to support one another during this challenging time.”

