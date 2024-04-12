HHS spirit squad excels at state

The Holton High School spirit squad, which includes the Wildcat cheer team and the Lady Paws dance team, recently earned top honors at the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Game Day State Cheer and Dance competition, it was reported.

The Lady Paws were named runner-up during the Game Day Dance Showcase in Class 4A last Friday, it was reported.

The Wildcat cheer team then took sixth place in the Game Day Cheer Showcase in Class 4A on Saturday.

Both showcases were held at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

After a “phenomenal” preliminary round of the dance competition on Friday, which included a three-part routine of band dance, fight song and performance, the Lady Paws were selected as a top six finalist, according to HHS head spirit team coach Jessica Snyder.

Other teams that competed in the finals included Fort Scott, Mulvane, McPherson, Ottawa and Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege.

“We then competed in the finals round and earned a Class 4A state runner-up plaque for our performance,” Coach Snyder said.

The final dance scores included 1. Ottawa 85.87, 2. Holton 82.07, 3. Mulvane 77.73, 4. McPherson 77.70, 5. Bishop Miege 76.73 and 6. Fort Scott 73.80.

On Saturday, the Wildcat cheer team competed in the cheer showcase.

“Our team went in as the 2023 state runner-up, and we were confident and ready to battle the giants as the smallest Class 4A team in the division,” she said. “Preliminaries required a band dance, fight song and crowd leading cheer routine. The squad earned a score placing them in fourth place and a chance to compete as a top six finalist for the state title. This is a feat in itself for state cheer,” she said. “In the finals round, the team gave a powerful performance, but with a one-time deduction error, the team dropped from third to sixth place. We walked away with state medals and confidence in our outstanding perseverance and growth as a team.”

The final cheer scores included 1. Paola 91.77, 2. Bishop Miege 84.73, 3. Louisburg 82.10, 4. Baldwin 81.93, 5. Independence 80.53 and 6. Holton 77.40.