HHS alum Trevor Ashcraft named new USD 336 superintendent

Trevor Ashcraft, a 2007 graduate of Holton High School, has been named the new superintendent for Holton USD 336, effective with the 2024-2025 school year.

During a special board of education meeting last Wednesday, the board voted 7-0 to offer Ashcraft a two-year contract with benefits to serve as the new superintendent.

Ashcraft, who currently serves as the superintendent of Onaga-Havensville-Wheaton USD 322, was one of four candidates who were interviewed for the position.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to return to my hometown. The Holton community members shaped who I am and how I lead,” Ashcraft said. “I hope that I am able to meet the high expectations that will be placed upon me - and deservedly so - to provide the guidance and direction the district and community want from their superintendent.”

Ashcraft’s contract includes a $130,000 annual salary, $750 for special organizational dues, vacation and sick leave, $1,500 in moving expenses, health insurance and other benefits.

Ashcraft is the son of Dennis and Donna Ashcraft, and after high school, he earned his bachelor’s degree and elementary education endorsement from West Texas A&M University.

He received two master’s degrees from Fort Hays State University in the areas of reading specialist and education administration. He also has a superintendent endorsement from Fort Hays.

“In high school, my teachers encouraged me to become a teacher and a counselor. My original intent after graduation was to pursue a career in agriculture media and communications,” he said. “It was through divine intervention that a principal poached me from my workplace to become a long-term sub in a kindergarten classroom.”

From there, he was able to enroll in an alternative certification program to gain his teaching license.

“Still, those around me saw something that I couldn’t – leadership. I was consistently encouraged to seek leadership roles within education, which is where I discovered my passion,” he said. “A passion for serving others with a comprehensive vision for systematic improvement processes.”

For the past two years, Ashcraft has served as the superintendent of Onaga-Havensville-Wheaton USD 322. He previously served as the USD 380 curriculum director and Vermillion principal for five years.

