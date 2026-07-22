HCT staging "Little Shop Of Horrors"

Holton Community Theatre opened its production of the musical comedy horror classic “Little Shop Of Horrors” last weekend, which features a live band, elaborate puppetry and a mix of veteran and first-time performers.

Dinner theatre performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. July 17, July 18, July 24 and July 25. Dinner will be catered by Lentz Express Catering of Horton and includes roasted chicken breast, twice baked potatoes, green beans, salad and a roll. Dinner theatre tickets are $40, plus fees.

Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. July 19 and July 26, with tickets priced at $20, plus fees.

All performances will be held at Holton Community Theatre, 401 New Jersey Ave., and tickets can be purchased online at www.holtoncommunitytheatre.org.

Written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, “Little Shop Of Horrors” is set on Skid Row and follows a hapless florist shop worker, Seymour, who grows a mysterious plant, Audrey II, that feeds on human blood and flesh.

The musical features an early 1960s-inspired score filled with rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown influences, including memorable songs such as “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Feed Me (Git It!).”

The musical was adapted into a 1986 film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

Director Shannon Wittmer said the theatre initially had different plans for its summer musical.

“We originally had planned to do ‘Hairspray,’ but we did not have enough people interested in auditioning for the Black roles, so we pivoted with this show, which is one of my favorites,” Wittmer said. “I would say that if you love musical theatre with great music, you will love this show. Also, if you are one that enjoys ‘B Monster Movies,’ you will love this show. We have a ton of new talent, as well as our core cast of Dan Kooser, Lexie Garles, Bryce Korf and David Scroggins, as the voice of Audrey II. Between the four of these dynamic performers, they have appeared in more than 50 shows.”

The production includes a live band.

“This is something we haven’t had since ‘Annie Get Your Gun,’” Wittmer said. “Live music for live theatre makes a huge difference.”

Another challenge has been bringing Audrey II to life as the plant grows larger throughout the show.

“We have four stages of puppets that we are using for the show. We rented them from A to Z Theatrical Company in Kansas City,” Wittmer said. “Learning to use the puppets has been a process. We had to open a set wall to make the space bigger to move them off and on. We also had to time the puppet with the voice of the plant and have multiple people serving as puppeteers. We have also added more lighting to the stage thanks to Chris Heineken. Pat Fontaine, HCT's set builder, has done an amazing job creating a flower shop and Skid Row on our small stage.”

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