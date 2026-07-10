HCT to stage "Little Women"

The four March sisters are coming to the Holton stage this October, bringing with them a story of family, ambition, love and the changing roles of women.

Holton Community Theatre will present four performances of “Little Women: The Musical,” based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

“We were originally going to do the play version by Marisha Chamberlain, but once I listened to the music from the musical, I knew we had to do the musical version,” said Shannon Wittmer, HCT director.

The musical was written by Allan Knee, with music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. It follows the familiar story of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March, along with their mother, Marmee, in the late 19th century in Massachusetts.

“The four women playing the sisters are amazing. Two are actually sisters in real life - Lilia Potter who plays Jo and Raya Potter who plays Beth,” Wittmer said. “Josie Mitchell plays Meg and Madeline Heineken plays bratty, younger sister, Amy. Lilia, Raya and Josie are from Topeka. Our other talent from Topeka includes Aaron Cook, who has been in multiple things at HCT, and Nathan Haislip, who was last seen in ‘Willy Wonka’ at HCT.”

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