HCT to present "'Twas The Night Before Christmas"

The Holton Community Theatre will ring in the holiday season with a spirited and family-friendly staging of Ken Ludwig’s “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” opening Dec. 19.

The play follows Emily, a determined young girl, and her friend Amos the mouse, as they join forces with Calliope, a mischievous elf, to uncover why Santa skipped their house last Christmas.

Their investigation sends them on a whirlwind trip to the North Pole, where they encounter quirky characters, unexpected challenges and a few “evil misdeeds” from a disgraced helper of Santa’s.

The cast includes Uncle Brierly (Kellan Schlegel), Sir Guy of Gisbourne (Dash Carlson), Amos/Amos of Kansas (Jack Keling), Emily (Lila Brock), Calliope (Kizzy Black), Britannia Sneed (Julia Keling), Mulch (Olivia Stockman), Wendell Sneed (Grayson Holliday) and Santa Claus (Kole McAlexander).

Shannon Wittmer, HCT director, said that one twist audiences will enjoy is that Jack Keling plays twin mice.

“It’s a fun little spin on the original,” Wittmer said of the play. “The kids and Kole are doing great.”

The production features two dinner theatre performances at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

