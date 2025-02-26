HCT to present "Father Of The Bride"

Wedding bells are in the air at Holton Community Theatre as cast members prepare for next weekend’s production of “Father Of The Bride.”

The comedy is based on the novel by Edward Streeter and is set in the early 1950s, said HCT director Shannon Wittmer.

“Father Of The Bride” first became a film starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor in 1950.

“Many people probably remember the Steve Martin remake, which is my favorite version,” Wittmer said. “The play version all leads up to the wedding and reception and involves mainly the engagement and preparation of the event. It follows father Stanley Banks trying to come to terms with losing his little girl to marriage.

It also focuses on the miscommunication between everyone in the Banks family and the groom Buckley Dunstan. He wants a small wedding and Stanley, the father, agrees, but it of course gets way out of hand. Throw in the wedding caterer, Massoula, and all of his crew and even more frustration and craziness ensues.”

Dinner theatre performances will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. A matinee performance will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, with doors opening at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for the dinner theatre performances and $20 for the matinees and can be purchased at the HCT website at www.holtoncommunitytheatre.org. Matinee tickets can also be purchased at the door.

