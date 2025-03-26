HCH sales tax bill moving forward

A bill that would allow a special .25 percent sales tax to be placed on a ballot here in support of Holton Community Hospital took a big step forward in the Kansas Legislature last week, it was reported.

The bill, House Bill 2390, passed 105-11 in the House last Friday after it received the approval from members of the House Committee on Taxation earlier in the week. All local representatives voted in favor of the bill during the House vote. The bill now moves to the Senate.

Following testimony during the committee hearing last week, House Rep. Francis Awerkamp of St. Marys made a motion to move the sales tax bill forward and change it to a consent bill, which meant the bill did not have to be debated before the House approved it.

House Rep. Bill Long of Ulysses seconded Awerkamp’s motion, and it was approved by the committee.

Carrie Lutz, HCH CEO, and HCH board member Mark Aeschliman provided testimonies during the committee hearing in support of House Bill 2390.

The bill states that the Jackson County Commissioners may “submit the question of imposing a countywide retailers’ sale tax at the rate of .25 percent and pledging the revenue received therefrom for the purpose of supporting hospital services in the county.”

The bill also states that, if approved by voters, the tax would expire after 10 years.

Proceeds from the sales tax would solely benefit the hospital and portions of the tax would not have to be disbursed to area cities, it was reported.

If passed, the tax is expected to generate an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 annually for the hospital.

HCH is a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) and is only one of five hospitals in the state that does not receive any public funding and is not part of a health care system.

“Holton Community Hospital’s mission is to provide excellence, compassion and professionalism in health care for a healthier community,” Lutz said. “As a rural health care provider, we know we are taking care of our friends, our family and our neighbors. We know a thriving rural community needs thriving schools, great places to worship and a thriving quality health care institution.”

