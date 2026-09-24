HCH Foundation sets annual gala for Oct. 3

Members of the Holton Community Hospital Foundation are preparing for the Fabulous Foundation Gala set for Oct. 3 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. Proceeds from the evening will help fund new emergency medical equipment, a laboratory microscope and other needs to strengthen patient care at the hospital.

The gala will begin at 5 p.m. and will include dinner, an auction and entertainment. Funds raised during the event will support a variety of projects and operating needs at the hospital.

One of the primary projects being funded through the gala is the purchase of two new LifePaks, which are advanced life-support defibrillators, according to Nicole Baum, HCH Foundation director.

“This equipment upgrade is needed in order to enhance our emergency response capabilities and improve patient outcomes during cardiac and other life-threatening emergencies,” Baum said.

Michael Hamilton, a physician assistant at Holton Community Hospital, explained the importance of having modern defibrillation equipment available to the hospital’s clinical team.

“When cardiac arrest occurs, high-quality CPR and rapid defibrillation are critical components of resuscitation. The American Heart Association identifies both as key links in the chain of survival. For our clinical team, having modern equipment that supports those efforts can make an important difference during an already complex emergency,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the ZOLL R Series defibrillators and monitors represent “a significant upgrade” from the hospital’s current aging defibrillator equipment.

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