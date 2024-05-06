Haymakers opens in Hoyt

Stacey Smith was researching the history of Hoyt while gearing up for the opening of a new bar and grill in Hoyt — and the name of that bar and grill just came to her “out of the blue.”

“I discovered that the town was founded by haymakers and cattlemen,” Smith said. “The name just stuck out to me. So I threw it out there, how about Haymakers?”

And that’s how Haymakers Bar and Grill, which opened on Friday, May 10 at 113 W. Fourth St. in Hoyt — a location formerly known as the Tap and Feed Shed — got its name, according to Smith and co-owner Shauna Porubsky.

Despite having what Porubsky calls “a limited menu” featuring burgers, sandwiches, chicken dishes and appetizers, Haymakers offers locally-sourced Angus beef in its dishes, including the grilled and seasoned ribeye steak that makes up the grill’s Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.

“We’re getting ready to revamp it,” Smith said of the menu. “We’re going to add pork dishes to our menu, and we’re looking to add specials every week.”

Porubsky said that as the Haymakers menu grows, she and Smith are looking to their customers for suggestions.

“We really want the public to tell us what they want us to offer for specials,” Porubsky said. “It’s not going to be just what we’d like to see on the menu, but what you want to see every once in a while, or on the menu.”

“We’re looking to add specials every week,” Smith added. “Eventually we’ll get around to steak dinners.”

