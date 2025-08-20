Halstead to host Big Kansas Road Trip Pop Up

Halstead, in Harvey County, will play host to the Kansas Sampler Foundation’s second Big Kansas Road Trip Pop Up of the year on Saturday, Sept. 6. The public is invited.

A project of the non-profit Kansas Sampler Foundation, the purpose of the Pop Up event is to provide the public firsthand experiences in a rural community and to give a small town a chance to showcase who they are and what they have.

Events and activities are scheduled throughout the day to help people get to know the history and current story of Halstead, population 2,114. There will be talks at the mausoleum, the flood gates, and the former Arkansas Valley Interurban depot. Tours will take place in barns and at Bobbi’s, a cookie cutter business. Carving demonstrations and nature walks will happen at Springdale Art & Nature Center. A watermelon feed, an author talk and a performance from the Halstead Choir will round out the schedule with scavenger hunts and self-guided tours also available.

Those attending can create their own schedule and also go to attractions like the 1930s suspension bridge in Riverside Park, the Kansas Learning Center for Health, the Halstead Historical Museum, and the post office Section Art. Shops and restaurants will also be open.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. outside the Halstead Museum, 116 E. First, where staff of KSF will greet people and start the day with The Stump game. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The theme, a Picnic Pop Up, is a nod to the 1955 movie, “Picnic,” that was partially filmed in Halstead’s Riverside Park. The movie will be shown at Ruby’s Lounge Friday night at 7 p.m. and will be shown continuously on Saturday at Ruby’s. Saturday evening, a “Barely Competitive Picnic” contest, will take place at Riverside Park.

KSF director Marci Penner said, “In a way, this day is like a giant open house. Not only will it help the public see Halstead with new eyes but locals may see themselves differently, too. It’s a fun, easy day of experiencing rural culture in one spot on the Kansas map.”

Papa Baldy’s, a popcorn company, in McPherson County is the Pop Up sponsor.

In early May, KSF held their first Pop Up of the year in Morton County and will hold another one in Sheridan County on Oct. 4. The core audience of these Pop Ups are members of the Kansas Explorers Club.

Find locations, times, and details about the picnic contest at bigkansasroadtrip.com or on the Facebook page.