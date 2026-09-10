Grammy-winning Holton native Seeley to return in October

In August of last year, Grammy Award-winning Holton native Jim Seeley returned to his hometown for a fund-raising jazz concert at Holton Community Theatre that saw a good crowd on hand for an exhibition of his trumpet prowess.

Seeley will be back again in October for a similar concert, a fund-raising show to benefit Holton Community Theatre and Beck Bookman Library at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The concert will be followed by a meet-and-greet with Seeley, according to HCT creative director Shannon Wittmer.

A 1978 graduate of Holton High School and the son of the late Dr. James and Anita Seeley, the eight-time Grammy winner will perform with Roger Wilder and Gerald Spaits, both of whom also played at the August 2025 concert.

Tickets are $27.45 each ($25 admission plus $2.45 handling fee) and can be purchased online at holtoncommunitytheatre.org. There is no additional charge for the meet-and-greet, Wittmer said.

Since leaving Holton, Seeley has recorded, toured and performed as a featured trumpet and flugelhorn soloist with Ray Charles, Gregg Allman, Maynard Ferguson, Lester Bowie’s Brass Fantasy, The Duke Ellington Orchestra, The Machito Orchestra, Chico O’Farrill’s Afro Cuban Orchestra and Arturo O’Farrill’s Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

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