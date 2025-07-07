Grace period offered for some building permits

Jackson County residents who have built a new structure or added onto an existing structure without a building permit from 2022 to 2024 are asked to contact the Jackson County Appraiser’s Office.

Those property owners are asked to self-report the new structure to the appraiser’s office and pay the required building permit fee, it has been reported.

Between December 2021 to December 2024, EagleView aerial imagery, under contract by the county, identified more than 400 new properties or additions in the county that had not be properly filed with the appraiser’s office or local city governments. Building permits have not been issued for those new structures, it was reported.

The Jackson County Commissioners agreed to give those property owners until the end of the year to self-report the new structures and pay the building permit fee.

If they don’t, property owners will be fined twice the building fee amount, according to discussion during Monday’s commission meeting.

The filing fee for a building permit varies depending on the valuation of the new addition or structure, according to Jackson County Appraiser Kate Immenschuh.

Filing fees include:

* New value between $21 and $2,000 - $15 fee.

* New value between $2,001 and $10,000 - $25 fee.

* New value between $10,001 and $20,000 - $50 fee.

* New value between $20,001 and $30,000 - $75 fee.

* New value between $30,001 and $40,000 - $100 fee.

* New value between $40,001 and $50,000 - $125 fee.

* New value between $50,001 and $100,000 - $150 fee.

* New value of $100,001 or more - $200 plus $2 for each additional $1,000 in value.

Currently, there is no permit fee required for agricultural structures, but new agricultural buildings still require a permit, it was reported.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “July 2, 2025” under “E-Editions.”