Gov. Kelly vetoes 8 bills

Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed eight bills, it was reported on Monday, April 6.

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of Senate Bill 254.

“America’s immigration system is broken, but this is not the way to fix it. This bill targets Kansans who were brought to the United States as children. To punish these kids for decisions their parents made years ago is not only cruel, but also not in the best interest of the state. Kansas needs these young people to be educated and trained so they can enter our workforce and contribute to our state’s economy.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Bill 254.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2468.

“After years of neglect and budget disasters before I took office, we’ve worked hard to make sure Kansas’ public schools are fully funded and back on track. We must prioritize meaningful increases in special education funding over expanding the private school tax credit program. I will continue to fight for the full funding of our public schools.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2468.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2727.

“Kansans have made it clear that they want the government to stay out of women’s private health care decisions. This bill is another attempt by politicians to involve themselves in these private decisions, this time by trying to intimidate health care providers. At some point, I hope the politicians in Topeka will recognize that Kansans want them out of their doctors’ offices, but until they do, I’ll continue to veto bills like this.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2727.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2729.

“This bill requires the state to put false medical information out that has no scientific basis and only serves to mislead women. Kansans have made it clear that they want the government to stay out of women’s private health care decisions. This bill does the opposite.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2729.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2603.

“I’ve always believed that local elected officials are best suited to make these types of policy decisions for their constituents. Local leaders and law enforcement officials, not the state government, should determine how these types of security fences are used in their communities.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2603.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of Senate Bill 30.

“This bill would require updates to existing occupational licenses or new licenses to be reviewed and approved by the legislature. This is another inappropriate power grab inserting legislators without the technical knowledge to appropriately judge. Not only do they lack the required expertise, but this process would simply add bureaucratic red tape and bloated administrative busy work. It is the role of the legislature to solve big problems only it can, not micromanage the state agencies with technical expertise for these professions.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Bill 30.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of Senate Bill 375.

“The process by which this bill came to my desk was one of political games. A bill of this magnitude needed much further vetting and a full debate in the House. Kansans expect their laws to be considered and written in a thoughtful manner that allow their elected officials in both chambers the opportunity to represent them. Not whatever this process was.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Bill 375.”

The following veto message is from Gov. Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2719.

“While I appreciate the Legislature’s efforts to clean up a bill that should have not been passed in the first place, this bill further confuses the rule-making process and makes state government less efficient and cost effective, not more. It is a blatant attempt by the Legislature to undermine the separate, but equal, authority of the executive branch by micro-managing state agency functions.

“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2719.”