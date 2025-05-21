Gov. Kelly signed HCH special sales tax bill

Jackson County voters will be asked this fall whether they support a .25 percent increase in the county retailers’ sales tax to help fund Holton Community Hospital.

Gov. Laura Kelly recently signed House Bill 2275 into law, which allows Jackson, Finney, Seward and Pawnee counties to let voters determine if new local sales taxes should be raised in their counties to support a variety of projects or services.

In Jackson County, a new .25 percent sales tax to support Holton Community Hospital services is being proposed and will be included on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The bill states that the Jackson County Commissioners may “submit the question of imposing a countywide retailers’ sale tax at the rate of .25 percent and pledging the revenue received therefrom for the purpose of supporting hospital services in the county.”

If approved by voters, the tax would expire after 10 years. Proceeds from the sales tax would solely benefit the hospital and portions of the tax would not have to be disbursed to area cities, it was reported.

If passed, the tax is expected to generate an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 annually for the hospital.

