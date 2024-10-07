Gov. Kelly celebrates tax cut bill with ceremonial signing here

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas District 1 Senator Dennis Pyle, a Republican, made it clear Tuesday morning at the Jackson County Courthouse that while they don’t agree on many issues, they’re as united as it gets when it comes to providing Kansans with tax relief.

“By overcoming political differ­ences and meeting in the middle, we knew we could deliver the tax cuts that Kansans need and de­serve,” Gov. Kelly said before a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 1, which provides Kansans with about $2 billion in income, proper­ty and Social Security tax relief over the next five years without threatening the state’s financial health, in the Courthouse’s Memo­rial Hall.

Gov. Kelly was accompanied by Sen. Pyle to courthouses in Hi­awatha and Holton that morning for ceremonial signings of SB 1, which was passed with bipartisan support following a special June 18 session of the Kansas Legislature and three previous attempts at tax cut plans that were vetoed by Kel­ly. The bill went into effect this past Monday.

SB 1 cuts property taxes by in­creasing the residential property tax exemption from $40,000 to $75,000, report­edly saving residential property owners more than $236 million over a five-year period, reduces in­come taxes, increases the standard income tax deduction and elimi­nates state sales taxes on Social Se­curity income, something Pyle said he was happy to see as part of the bill.

“I appreciate the governor’s sup­port for elimination of the state tax on Social Security income,” Pyle said. “I have championed this issue for close to a decade. I have always believed that it’s unfair that seniors should have to pay state tax on So­cial Security income, which has al­ready been taxed once. I’m proud to say that by working together, we have eliminated that tax, putting more than $150 million back into Kansas’ seniors’ pockets in the first year.”

Others present for the announce­ment in Holton also expressed gratitude for action taken to elimi­nate taxes on Social Security in­come, including Glenda DuBoise, state director for AARP Kansas, who said that cut was a long time coming.

“We’re just really happy that they’re able to provide this tax re­lief for older adults,” DuBoise said. “It will really benefit them and help provide cash or finances for their essentials.”

