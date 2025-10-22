Home / News / Good chili choices reported at Fall Fest
Chili was on the menu at the 26th-annual Chili Cook-Off, part of the 18th-annual Fall Fest, where Darla Beatty (at left) cooked up chili for Tarwater Farm and Home and got help from store manager Matt Sullivan (at right) in serving it; the chili won the top “People’s Choice” award. (Photo by Brian Sanders)Chili was on the menu at the 26th-annual Chili Cook-Off, part of the 18th-annual Fall Fest, where Dana Butterfield (at left) and Alex Lierz (at right) served up chili cooked by Steve Olsen for SOLID Christian Church, which chili cook-off judges named best in the contest. (Photo by Brian Sanders)Chili was on the menu at the 26th-annual Chili Cook-Off, part of the 18th-annual Fall Fest, where Lannette Zeller (at left) and Chris Abernathy (at right) of Holton Walmart earned “Most Creative Site” honors. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Good chili choices reported at Fall Fest

By Brian Sanders

Good crowds were noted for the 18th-annual Holton/Jackson Coun­ty Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest and the 26th-annual Chili Cook-Off, Chamber executive director Ashlee York said.

“I was really encouraged by the positive feedback we received from this year’s Fall Fest,” York said. “It was wonderful to see so many returning vendors along with several new ones joining us this year.”

A total of eight Chili Cook-Off participants visited the Square with their signature chili dishes. SOLID Christian Church won “Judge’s Choice” honors and Holton Wal­mart won the “Most Creative Site” award, while “People’s Choice” honors went to Tarwater Farm and Home (first place), Hair by Taley (second) and Swine 9 Family BBQ (third).

Fall Fest also included the annu­al scarecrow decorating contest, and several scarecrows could be found on the northwest corner of the Jackson County Courtyard at Saturday’s event. Holton Baptist Fellowship’s space-themed scare­crow was declared the winner.

“The turnout and participation in the Chili Cook-Off were fantastic, and the scarecrows were so cre­ative and well done,” York said. “We’re especially grateful for ev­eryone who came out to attend and support the event — and for our downtown businesses that were open and offered specials through­out the day. Their involvement adds so much to the festival atmos­phere.”

Prizes for Chili Cook-Off and scarecrow contest winners includ­ed Chamber Bucks, Pizza Hut coupons, Free State Gaming gift certificates and “988 swag bags,” York said.

“Altogether, we had 62 regis­tered vendors, and we’re so thank­ful for everyone who helped make the event such a success,” she added.

