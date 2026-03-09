GNB's Glennon retires after 41 years in banking

After 27 years with GNBank, including the last 24 as community bank president, Ken Glennon has retired, closing out a 41-year career in banking focused on customer relationships and community involvement.

A public open house and reception was held in his honor last Friday to celebrate the new chapter.

“I love what I do. I have the best staff available, and they’ve been so good to work with,” Glennon said. “They are family and that’s going to be hard to give up, but it was just time.”

A native of Atchison, Glennon graduated from Maur Hill Prep and earned a degree in finance from Kansas State University.

“My dad always told me that I’d be a good banker,” Glennon said. “I’ve always been a saver.”

Shortly after college, Glennon took a job as a bank examiner for the state in 1985, starting in Dodge City and later moving to Topeka.

In November 1998, Steve Stoltenberg, who was the president-elect of Holton National Bank at the time, offered Glennon a position at the bank.

“Holton was one of our opponents in sports when I was in high school so I was fairly familiar with the town,” Glennon said of the move. “I really love Holton. I think it's a great community. I’m very humbled and happy to have been a small part of the Holton community and all the great things that are going on.”

Glennon first served as vice president of Holton National Bank and then became executive vice president in March 2000.

Girard National Bank purchased Holton National Bank in February 2002, and during the transition, Glennon was appointed community bank president.

In 2018, Girard National Bank and all of its branches, including the one in Holton, were renamed GNBank.

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