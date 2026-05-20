Glory Days, alumni activities to be held this weekend

Glory Days are here again!

The annual alumni event is set for next Saturday, May 23, and will feature a classic car show, alumni parade, class reunions, food and product vendors and the Holton High School alumni banquet.

Alumni from Holton and the surrounding communities are invited to take part in the festivities, which will kick off at 8 a.m. on the Holton Square. That’s when registration will open for the car and vehicle show, which will line the north and east sides of the Square.

Registration is $20 per vehicle, and vehicles must be in place by 11 a.m., according to Ashlee York, Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce director.

The car show winners will be announced outside on the north side of the Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. More than 150 vehicles participated in last year’s Glory Days car show, York said.

A variety of food, craft and product vendors will also be set up throughout the Courthouse courtyard.

“There will be face painting and bounce houses available,” York said. “Right now, we have 48 vendors.”

Vendors can still sign up for the event through the Chamber office by calling 785-364-3963. Fees for vendors range between $35 and $75 depending on space and if the booth needs electricity.

Stanley the Scarecrow, who is the official mascot of the Topeka Scarecrows hockey team, will also make an appearance during the event, York said.

Alumni and community members are also encouraged to shop with the businesses on all sides of the Square.

“We want people to experience downtown, and a big part of that is the businesses,” she said.

The alumni parade will travel around the Square at 11 a.m. that Saturday.

Alumni classes are encouraged to meet in the parking area east of the high school. Floats should be lined up and ready for the parade by 10:45 a.m.

The parade floats will travel around three sides of the Square (west, south and east), and then the floats will turn around and go back through the route the other direction, it was reported.

The Holton High School Alumni Banquet will be held that evening at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Hall.

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