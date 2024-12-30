Ginger Lloyd selected for Hall of Fame

For the better part of four decades, Ginger Lloyd has been known to Holton-area residents as the owner of Ginger Snips Salon of Beauty, one of the area’s premier hair care destinations.

But Lloyd’s service to the Holton community goes well beyond just trimming hair, a practice that dates back to her youth in Topeka.

“When I was a child, every one of my dolls had their hair all cut off. I loved scissors. I had paper dolls, I cut everything. I actually thought I was going to be a dress designer, but I loved to do hair. I loved to comb hair, fix hair and roll hair.”

Lloyd’s work, not just with hair but with several events in the community, many of which were done through her involvement in the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, has led to her spot in the 20th class of Chamber Hall of Fame inductees, and she and husband Phil are looking forward to the induction ceremony this February.

But like many other past and present Chamber Hall of Fame inductees, Lloyd says that she feels unworthy of the honor and that the accolades that she and her fellow inductees receives come from just doing their jobs.

“That’s because most of us feel inferior, truly,” she said. “There are so many in this community much more deserving than I.”

Born in Gary, Ind., to a family with military connections, Lloyd would move with her family to Topeka to spend her early years, and when she was 14, the family moved to Portland, Ore., where she lived for 10 years and, in 1967, also started her education in “beauty school.”

“Oregon requires 2,300 hours of beauty school training, and Kansas requires 1,700 hours,” she said. “That’s a lot of schooling for a 17-year-old girl with a small child.”

She also went through “a bad marriage,” prompting her grandfather to bring her and her children back to Topeka, where she worked different jobs but still found time to do “everyone’s hair” for free while going back to “night school” and earning her GED

That’s where she met Phil Lloyd in 1978.

