Home / News / Giant donates $10,000 to Holton Community Hospital

Giant donates $10,000 to Holton Community Hospital

Thu, 10/12/2023 - 09:55 holtonadmin

Representatives from Giant Communications recently presented a $10,000 check to Holton Community Hospital as part of the hospital’s “We Are Strong Together” initiative, which is raising awareness about cancer and suicide. The campaign is a partnership between the hospital and Willcott Brewing Company. Representatives from the hospital, Giant and Willcott Brewing are shown above during the check presentation and include (front row, from left) Kristi Roush, Austin Taylor, Jennifer Willcott, (back row, from left) Cody Utz, Kyle Edwards, Chris York, Katelyn Eshelman, Norm Johnson, Jordan Jones and Nicole Baum.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media