Giant donates $10,000 to Holton Community Hospital

Representatives from Giant Communications recently presented a $10,000 check to Holton Community Hospital as part of the hospital’s “We Are Strong Together” initiative, which is raising awareness about cancer and suicide. The campaign is a partnership between the hospital and Willcott Brewing Company. Representatives from the hospital, Giant and Willcott Brewing are shown above during the check presentation and include (front row, from left) Kristi Roush, Austin Taylor, Jennifer Willcott, (back row, from left) Cody Utz, Kyle Edwards, Chris York, Katelyn Eshelman, Norm Johnson, Jordan Jones and Nicole Baum.