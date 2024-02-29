GARAGE SALE FORM
HOLTON/JACKSON COUNTY-WIDE GARAGE SALES
Friday-Saturday, April 26-27, 2024
Download the pdf file of this form (located below this text) and print it out, then fill it out and bring it to our office at 109 W. Fourth St., Holton, KS with $13 to cover advertising costs. This will place your ad in the Wednesday, April 24 publication of The Holton Recorder, as well as on the map and online at www.holtonrecorder.net
Name:
Address:
City:
Telephone:
Sale Hours Friday: ____________________ Saturday: ____________________
Featured Items (Up to 60 words - $13.00 - please type or print clearly)
_____ (initial) I am enclosing $13.00 to cover advertising costs. I understand that my address will be included in the Wednesday, April 24 publication of The Holton Recorder as well as online at www.holtonrecorder.net. Maps and locations of where to purchase The Holton Recorder will be advertised.