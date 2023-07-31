Free landfill vouchers to be available for county residents

Jackson County residents are eligible to receive a free voucher that will allow them to dump one pickup load of materials at the county landfill in September.

During the Jackson County commission meeting on Monday, the commissioners, in conjunction with the county’s noxious weed department, agreed to offer one free voucher per county household during the week of Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.

The vouchers can be picked up only that week in person at the noxious weed department, which is located on the east edge of Holton at 700 E. Fourth St. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

A voucher can also be requested online by emailing the department that week at jacoweed@jacoks.com

The voucher can be used one time at the landfill during the month of September and must be presented to landfill staff. The voucher can only be used on a load that fits a pickup truck, it was reported, which is a $15 value.

The landfill is located at 10778 166th Rd. west of Mayetta and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The landfill does not accept asbestos, Freon-based appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners) and medical waste.

The commissioners agreed to reimburse the landfill budget after the vouchers are redeemed at the end of the month. Jackson County Clerk Kristie Richter said the reimbursement funds would likely come from the county general fund.