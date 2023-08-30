Free landfill vouchers available

This week, Jackson County residents can obtain a free voucher that will allow them to dump one small pickup load of materials at the county landfill during regular business hours in September.

From Friday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 31, Jackson County residents can pick up a free voucher in person at the noxious weed department, which is located on the east edge of Holton at 700 E. Fourth St. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

A voucher can also be requested online by emailing the department that week at jacoweed@jacoks.com. Only one voucher per Jackson County household.

The voucher can be used one time at the landfill during the month of September and must be surrendered to landfill staff when the load is being dumped. The voucher can only be used on a load that fits a small pickup truck.

The landfill is located at 10778 166th Rd. west of Mayetta and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The landfill does not accept asbestos, Freon-based appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners) and medical waste.

For more information about the vouchers, call the noxious weed department at 785-364-3459.