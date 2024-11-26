Fourth Thoughtful Giving Day total tops $139K

The fourth-annual Jackson County Community Foundation “Thoughtful Giving Day” raised more than $139,000 for 31 local non-profit organizations, the second-highest fund-raising total in the event’s history, according to JCCF Secretary Carly Fletcher.

As of Tuesday, a total of $139,108.64 was raised through donations made by 171 donors, who made a total of 444 gifts to those 31 funds. The total amount does not include $70,000 in “match dollars” pledged for the event, according to Fletcher.

“Our fourth-annual Thoughtful Giving Day was a success,” Fletcher said. “We met our goal and were able to secure $35,000 in matching dollars from the Patterson Family Foundation. JBN/Giant and the Birkbeck family also graciously donated $35,000 in match dollars, to bring our total match dollars to $70,000, to be pro-rated to participating non-profit funds of the Foundation.”

The majority of those funds were donated during the Foundation’s annual Thoughtful Giving Day event, held Sunday, Nov. 10 at Holton Community Theatre.

This year’s total, Fletcher noted, was $1,298.21 less than last year’s total of $140,406.85, given by 174 donors, but funds are still coming in.

“We are already looking forward to next year, as it will be Thoughtful Giving Day’s fifth anniversary on Nov. 9, 2025,” Fletcher said. “We encourage donors to get ready to come and connect with non-profit organizations that greatly need our financial support.”

The event’s aim, it was reported, was twofold — promoting awareness of what JCCF and its affiliated nonprofits can do for the community and connecting generous donors with those nonprofits as they seek to meet their year-end fund-raising goals.

