Four generations of King family note milestone HHS reunions

Four generations of the Ethel Ann and the late Charlie King family are celebrating milestone class reunions during this weekend’s Glory Days celebration.

Ethel Ann, whose maiden name is Bradley, is a member of the Holton High School Class of 1955, which will celebrate its 70th class reunion this year.

Her daughter, Debby (King) Knouft, will celebrate 50 years since graduating from HHS in 1975.

Debby’s daughter, Lindsay (Knouft) Alley, is a member of the Wildcat Class of 2000 and will celebrate her 25th reunion with classmates.

Taygen Fletcher, who is the son of HHS alumni Brett and Carly (Knouft) Fletcher, graduated from Holton in 2020 and will note his five-year class reunion.

Lindsay’s daughter, Abri, is a member of the HHS Class of 2025 and received her diploma this past weekend.

All five family members still live and work or worked in Holton after graduating.

Ethel Ann said that having four generations of her family graduate from Holton High School can only mean one thing.

“It means that I am getting pretty old,” Ethel Ann said.

Her favorite thing about going to Holton High School was the friendships she made.

“There were 12 of us girls who did everything together. We called ourselves the Dirty Dozen,” she said.

Debby said she’s proud that the family has such a long history at HHS.

“I imagine it is quite rare to experience these milestones with several generations of the same family. It is such a blessing to have all of my daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren living close by and being able to share in the experience of a small school where everyone knows each other and supports each other in sports, music and other activities,” Debby said.

