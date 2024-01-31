Formation of RV Alumni Association topic of board meeting

The formation of a Royal Valley Alumni Association to connect alumni and support the district is under way.

During the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting on Monday evening, the board unanimously voted to approve the formation of a board sub-committee to discuss the implementation and formation of an alumni association.

Board members Boone Smith, Ruth Slocum and Joe Mitchell were chosen to serve on the committee, which is also expected to include members of the community who are interested is being involved in organizing the alumni association.

“I’ve seen a lot of alumni groups that have made really big, positive impacts in their communities,” Smith said. “What I see is an organization that interacts with our school board, but it’s not underneath the school board.”

Superintendent Aaric Davis suggested that the first step for the association would be collecting names and contact information for RVHS graduates since 1972.

“It’s really just about starting something and creating a communication process or platform,” Davis said.

Board member Kelli Lambrecht said she talked with several members of the Seaman Foundation in north Topeka.

“They have a very nice dinner that they do once a year where they award mini grants to teachers and student scholarships. Their foundation is very established,” Lambrecht said. “Initially, the first step is just getting something off the ground and share volunteer opportunities that our schools have, like career days.”

All board members were in favor of an alumni association, and Davis and board members said they would “put some feelers out” in the community to see who else would want to help establish the association for RV alumni.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.