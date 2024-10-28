FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 9

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Nov. 1:

1. Northwestern at Purdue

2. KSU at Houston

3. Ohio State at Penn State

4. TCU at Baylor

5. Arizona State at Oklahoma State

6. Air Force at Army

7. USC at Washington

8. Oregon at Michigan

9. Minnesota at Illinois

10. UMass at Mississippi State

11. North Carolina at Florida State

12. Kentucky at Tennessee

13. Ole Miss at Arkansas

14. Indianapolis at Minnesota

15. Miami at Buffalo

16. New England at Tennessee

17. Jacksonville at Philadelphia

18. Las Vegas at Cincinnati

19. L.A. Rams at Seattle

20. Detroit at Green Bay

21. Denver at Baltimore

22. Washington at NY Giants

23. New Orleans at Carolina

24. L.A. Chargers at Cleveland

TIEBREAKER:

Combined points scored in game: Florida vs. Georgia

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!

Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.