Football Pick'Em Contest Week 9
Mon, 10/23/2023 - 12:54 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 27.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Purdue at Nebraska
2. Denison State Bank: UMass at Army
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Air Force at Colorado State
4. Bergsten Insurance: Oklahoma at KU
5. McManigal Electric: Houston at KSU
6. 7-Eleven: BYU at Texas
7. Diamonds By Design: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Virginia at Miami (Fla.)
9. GNBank: Florida State at Wake Forest
10. Heart To Home: Mississippi State at Auburn
11. Wilson Tire: Oregon at Utah
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Tennessee at Kentucky
13. Giant Communications: Kansas City at Denver
14. Keen Chiropractic: NY Jets at NY Giants
15. Haug Construction: New England at Miami
16. The Farmers State Bank: Philadelphia at Washington
17. Holton Dental: Cincinnati at San Francisco
18. Aflac: Chicago at LA Chargers
19. Chris Gross Construction: LA Rams at Dallas
20. Willcott Brewing: Atlanta at Tennessee
21. Ginger Snips: Minnesota at Green Bay
22. Dairy Queen: Cleveland at Seattle
23. Dan Brenner: New Orleans at Indianapolis
TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)
Combined points scored in game: Georgia at Florida
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.