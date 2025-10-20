Home / News / FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #8

FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #8

Mon, 10/20/2025 - 16:23 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 8 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Oct. 24-26
 
1. Aeschlimlan Construction: Holton at Leavenworth
 
2. Denison State Bank: JCN at Jackson Heights
 
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at Oskaloosa
 
4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Nemaha Central
 
5. Bumper To Bumper: Florida Atlantic at Navy
 
6. Jayhawk TV: Alabama at South Carolina
 
7. McManigal Electric: Tennessee at Kentucky
 
8. Trails Cafe: Northwestern at Nebraska
 
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Fort Hays State at Washburn
 
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Baker at Central Methodist (Mo.)
 
11. GNBank: Texas A&M at LSU
 
12. Wilson Tire: Ole Miss at Oklahoma
 
13. JT Roofing: BYU at Iowa State
 
14. Midwest Dixie: Michigan at Michigan State
 
15. Giant Communications: Miami at Atlanta
 
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: Chicago at Baltimore
 
17. Haug Construction: Buffalo at Carolina
 
18. The Farmers State Bank: NY Jets at Cincinnati
 
19. Holton Dental: San Francisco at Houston
 
20. Holton Community Hospital: Cleveland at New England
 
21. Chris Gross Construction: NY Giants at Philadelphia
 
22. Pizza Hut: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
 
23. Ginger Snips: Dallas at Denver
 
24. B & P Propane: Green Bay at Pittsburgh
 
25. Morton Buildings: Tennessee at Indianapolis
 
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: KSU at KU
The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

