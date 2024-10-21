FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 8
Mon, 10/21/2024 - 10:04 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 25:
1. Leavenworth at Holton
2. Oskaloosa at Royal Valley
3. Jackson Heights at JCN
4. Nemaha Central at ACCHS
5. Oklahoma State at Baylor
6. Missouri at Alabama
7. Notre Dame at Navy
8. Texas Tech at TCU
9. Michigan State at Michigan
10. Illinois at Oregon
11. Nebraska at Ohio State
12. Rutgers at USC
13. Washington at Indiana
14. Kansas City at Las Vegas
15. Buffalo at Seattle
16. Arizona at Miami
17. NY Jets at New England
18. Philadelphia at Cincinnati
19. Atlanta at Tampa Bay
20. Baltimore at Cleveland
21. New Orleans at LA Chargers
22. Dallas at San Francisco
23. Tennessee at Detroit
24. Chicago at Washington
TIEBREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: KU at KSU
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.