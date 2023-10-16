Football Pick'Em Contest Week 8
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 20.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Jefferson West at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Jackson Heights at Onaga
4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Silver Lake
5. McManigal Electric: TCU at KSU
6. 7-Eleven: Air Force at Navy
7. Diamonds By Design: Baylor at Cincinnati
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Texas at Houston
9. GNBank: Penn State at Ohio State
10. Heart To Home: UCF at Oklahoma
11. Wilson Tire: Army at LSU
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Michigan at Michigan State
13. Giant Communications: Mississippi State at Arkansas
14. Keen Chiropractic: Tennessee at Alabama
15. Haug Construction: Minnesota at Iowa
16. The Farmers State Bank: LA Chargers at Kansas City
17. Holton Dental: Miami at Philadelphia
18. Aflac: Buffalo at New England
19. Chris Gross Construction: Green Bay at Denver
20. Willcott Brewing: Detroit at Baltimore
21. Ginger Snips: Pittsburgh at LA Rams
22. Dairy Queen: Las Vegas at Chicago
23. Dan Brenner: Washington at NY Giants
TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)
Combined points scored in game: Nemaha Central at Sabetha
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.