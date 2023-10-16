Football Pick'Em Contest Week 8

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 20.

1. Aeschliman Construction: Jefferson West at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley

3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Jackson Heights at Onaga

4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Silver Lake

5. McManigal Electric: TCU at KSU

6. 7-Eleven: Air Force at Navy

7. Diamonds By Design: Baylor at Cincinnati

8. Zwonitzer Propane: Texas at Houston

9. GNBank: Penn State at Ohio State

10. Heart To Home: UCF at Oklahoma

11. Wilson Tire: Army at LSU

12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Michigan at Michigan State

13. Giant Communications: Mississippi State at Arkansas

14. Keen Chiropractic: Tennessee at Alabama

15. Haug Construction: Minnesota at Iowa

16. The Farmers State Bank: LA Chargers at Kansas City

17. Holton Dental: Miami at Philadelphia

18. Aflac: Buffalo at New England

19. Chris Gross Construction: Green Bay at Denver

20. Willcott Brewing: Detroit at Baltimore

21. Ginger Snips: Pittsburgh at LA Rams

22. Dairy Queen: Las Vegas at Chicago

23. Dan Brenner: Washington at NY Giants

TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)

Combined points scored in game: Nemaha Central at Sabetha

