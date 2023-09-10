Football Pick'Em Contest Week 7
Mon, 10/09/2023 - 14:09 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 13.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Hayden
2. Denison State Bank: Royal Valley at Jefferson West
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: ACCHS at Jackson Heights
4. Bergsten Insurance: Georgia at Vanderbilt
5. McManigal Electric: KSU at Texas Tech
6. 7-Eleven: Troy at Army
7. Diamonds By Design: Wyoming at Air Force
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina
9. GNBank: BYU at TCU
10. Heart To Home: Iowa State at Cincinnati
11. Wilson Tire: KU at Oklahoma State
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Oregon at Washington
13. Giant Communications: Navy at Charlotte
14. Keen Chiropractic: UCLA at Oregon State
15. Haug Construction: Arkansas at Alabama
16. The Farmers State Bank: Philadelphia at NY Jets
17. Holton Dental: NY Giants at Buffalo
18. Aflac: Detroit at Tampa Bay
19. Chris Gross Construction: Baltimore at Tennessee
20. Willcott Brewing: Seattle at Cincinnati
21. Ginger Snips: Indianapolis at Jacksonville
22. Dairy Queen: New England at Las Vegas
23. Dan Brenner: San Francisco at Cleveland
TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)
Combined points scored in game: USC at Notre Dame
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.