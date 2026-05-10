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Football PIck'em Contest: Week #6

Mon, 10/05/2026 - 14:24 theholtonrecorder

WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026

Oct. 9-11

1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Nemaha Central

2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Onaga

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Horton at Royal Valley

4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Maur Hill-Mt. Academy

5. Bumper To Bumper: KU at Utah

6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Houston at KSU

7. Midwest Dixie: Pittsburg State at Washburn

8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Emporia State at Missouri Southern

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Indiana at Nebraska

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Hawaii at Arizona State

11. GNBank: Willam Woods (MO) at Baker

12. Wilson Tire: Benedictine at Central Methodist University

13. Lasting Impressions: Iowa State at BYU

14. McManigal Electric: UCF at Oklahoma State

15. Giant Communications: Arizona at West Virginia

16. Ellis Boys: Stanford at Notre Dame

17. Haug Construction: Denver at LA Chargers

18. The Farmers State Bank: Chicago at Green Bay

19. Holton Dental: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

20. Holton Community Hospital: Detroit at Arizona

21. Chris Gross Construction: Las Vegas at New England 

22. Pizza Hut: Minnesota at New Orleans

23. Ginger Snips: Cincinnati at Miami

24. B & P Propane: Houston at Tennessee

25. Morton Buildings: Philadelphia at Jacksonville

TIE BREAKER:

Georgia at Alabama

week 6.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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