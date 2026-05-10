Football PIck'em Contest: Week #6
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026
Oct. 9-11
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Nemaha Central
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Onaga
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Horton at Royal Valley
4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Maur Hill-Mt. Academy
5. Bumper To Bumper: KU at Utah
6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Houston at KSU
7. Midwest Dixie: Pittsburg State at Washburn
8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Emporia State at Missouri Southern
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Indiana at Nebraska
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Hawaii at Arizona State
11. GNBank: Willam Woods (MO) at Baker
12. Wilson Tire: Benedictine at Central Methodist University
13. Lasting Impressions: Iowa State at BYU
14. McManigal Electric: UCF at Oklahoma State
15. Giant Communications: Arizona at West Virginia
16. Ellis Boys: Stanford at Notre Dame
17. Haug Construction: Denver at LA Chargers
18. The Farmers State Bank: Chicago at Green Bay
19. Holton Dental: Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
20. Holton Community Hospital: Detroit at Arizona
21. Chris Gross Construction: Las Vegas at New England
22. Pizza Hut: Minnesota at New Orleans
23. Ginger Snips: Cincinnati at Miami
24. B & P Propane: Houston at Tennessee
25. Morton Buildings: Philadelphia at Jacksonville
TIE BREAKER:
Georgia at Alabama