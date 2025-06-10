FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #6

WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025

Oct. 10-12

1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Hayden

2. Denison State Bank: Onaga at Jackson Heights

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at ACCHS

4. Bergsten Insurance: Charlotte at Army

5. Bumper To Bumper: TCU at KSU

6. Jayhawk TV: KU at Texas Tech

7. McManigal Electric: Navy at Temple

8. Trails Cafe: Air Force at UNLV

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Georgia at Auburn

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Alabama at Missouri

11. GNBank: Arkansas at Tennessee

12. Wilson Tire: Nebraska at Maryland

13. JT Roofing: Ohio State at Illinois

14. Midwest Dixie: Washburn at Pitt State

15. Giant Communications: Denver at NY Jets

16. Bob Schwarz Financial: LA Rams at Baltimore

17. Haug Construction: LA Chargers at Miami

18. The Farmers State Bank: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

19. Holton Dental: San Francisco at Tampa Bay

20. Holton Community Hospital: Tennessee at Las Vegas

21. Chris Gross Construction: Cincinnati at Green Bay

22. Pizza Hut: New England at New Orleans

23. Ginger Snips: Seattle at Jacksonville

24. B & P Propane: Arizona at Indianapolis

25. Morton Buildings: Dallas at Carolina

TIE BREAKER:

ICE Automotive: Detroit at Kansas City