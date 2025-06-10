FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #6
Mon, 10/06/2025 - 13:50 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Oct. 10-12
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Hayden
2. Denison State Bank: Onaga at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at ACCHS
4. Bergsten Insurance: Charlotte at Army
5. Bumper To Bumper: TCU at KSU
6. Jayhawk TV: KU at Texas Tech
7. McManigal Electric: Navy at Temple
8. Trails Cafe: Air Force at UNLV
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Georgia at Auburn
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Alabama at Missouri
11. GNBank: Arkansas at Tennessee
12. Wilson Tire: Nebraska at Maryland
13. JT Roofing: Ohio State at Illinois
14. Midwest Dixie: Washburn at Pitt State
15. Giant Communications: Denver at NY Jets
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: LA Rams at Baltimore
17. Haug Construction: LA Chargers at Miami
18. The Farmers State Bank: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
19. Holton Dental: San Francisco at Tampa Bay
20. Holton Community Hospital: Tennessee at Las Vegas
21. Chris Gross Construction: Cincinnati at Green Bay
22. Pizza Hut: New England at New Orleans
23. Ginger Snips: Seattle at Jacksonville
24. B & P Propane: Arizona at Indianapolis
25. Morton Buildings: Dallas at Carolina
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Detroit at Kansas City