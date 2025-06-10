Home / News / FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #6

FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #6

Mon, 10/06/2025 - 13:50 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 6 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Oct. 10-12
 
1. Aeschliman Construction: Holton at Hayden
 
2. Denison State Bank: Onaga at Jackson Heights
 
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Royal Valley at ACCHS
 
4. Bergsten Insurance: Charlotte at Army
 
5. Bumper To Bumper: TCU at KSU
 
6. Jayhawk TV: KU at Texas Tech
 
7. McManigal Electric: Navy at Temple
 
8. Trails Cafe: Air Force at UNLV
 
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Georgia at Auburn
 
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Alabama at Missouri
 
11. GNBank: Arkansas at Tennessee
 
12. Wilson Tire: Nebraska at Maryland
 
13. JT Roofing: Ohio State at Illinois
 
14. Midwest Dixie: Washburn at Pitt State
 
15. Giant Communications: Denver at NY Jets
 
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: LA Rams at Baltimore
 
17. Haug Construction: LA Chargers at Miami
 
18. The Farmers State Bank: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
 
19. Holton Dental: San Francisco at Tampa Bay
 
20. Holton Community Hospital: Tennessee at Las Vegas
 
21. Chris Gross Construction: Cincinnati at Green Bay
 
22. Pizza Hut: New England at New Orleans
 
23. Ginger Snips: Seattle at Jacksonville
 
24. B & P Propane: Arizona at Indianapolis
 
25. Morton Buildings: Dallas at Carolina
 
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Detroit at Kansas City
The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

