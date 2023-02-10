Football Pick'em Contest Week 6
Mon, 10/02/2023 - 11:01 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 6.
1. Aeschliman Construction: Rossville at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Troy at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Hayden at Royal Valley
4. Bergsten Insurance: Maur Hill at ACCHS
5. McManigal Electric: Kentucky at Georgia
6. 7-Eleven: KSU at Oklahoma State
7. Diamonds By Design: Nebraska at Illinois
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Boston College at Army
9. GNBank: North Texas at Navy
10. Heart To Home: UCF at KU
11. Wilson Tire: Texas Tech at Baylor
12. Midwest Dixie Boutique: Colorado at Arizona State
13. Giant Communications: Alabama at Texas A&M
14. Keen Chiropractic: Purdue at Iowa
15. Haug Construction: TCU at Iowa State
16. The Farmers State Bank: Jacksonville at Buffalo
17. Holton Dental: Kansas City at Minnesota
18. Aflac: NY Jets at Denver
19. Chris Gross Construction: Philadelphia at LA Rams
20. Willcott Brewing: New Orleans at New England
21. Ginger Snips: NY Giants at Miami
22. Dairy Queen: Baltimore at Pittsburgh
23. Dan Brenner: Dallas at San Francisco
TIE BREAKER (Ice Automotive)
Combined points scored in game: Oklahoma at Texas
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.