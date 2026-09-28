football PIck'em Contest: Week #5
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026
Oct. 2-4
1. Aeschliman Construction: Jeff West at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Wabaunsee at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Rossville at Royal Valley
4. Bergsten Insurance: McLouth at ACCHS
5. Bumper To Bumper: Middle Tennessee at KU
6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Missouri Western at Emporia State
7. Midwest Dixie: Pittsburg State at Nebraska-Kearney
8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Maryland at Nebraska
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Baylor at Arizona State
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Baker at Benedictine
11. GNBank: BYU at TCU
12. Wilson Tire: Texas Tech at Colorado
13. Lasting Impressions: Cincinnati at Arizona
14. McManigal Electric: Vanderbilt at Georgia
15. Giant Communications: Alabama at Mississippi State
16. Ellis Boys: Kansas City at Las Vegas
17. Haug Construction: Denver at San Francisco
18. The Farmers State Bank: LA Chargers at Seattle
19. Holton Dental: Dallas at Houston
20. Holton Community Hospital: New York Jets at Chicago
21. Chris Gross Construction: Arizona at New York Giants
22. Pizza Hut: Tennessee at Baltimore
23. Ginger Snips: Green Bay at Tampa Bay
24. B & P Propane: Miami at Minnesota
25. Morton Buildings: Jacksonville at Cincinnati
TIE BREAKER:
New England at Buffalo