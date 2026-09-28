Home / News / football PIck'em Contest: Week #5

football PIck'em Contest: Week #5

Mon, 09/28/2026 - 16:27 theholtonrecorder

WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2026

Oct. 2-4

 

1. Aeschliman Construction: Jeff West at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: Wabaunsee at Jackson Heights

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Rossville at Royal Valley

4. Bergsten Insurance: McLouth at ACCHS

5. Bumper To Bumper: Middle Tennessee at KU

6. Jayhawk TV & Appliances: Missouri Western at Emporia State

7. Midwest Dixie: Pittsburg State at Nebraska-Kearney

8. Schlaegel's Popcorn: Maryland at Nebraska

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Baylor at Arizona State

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Baker at Benedictine

11. GNBank: BYU at TCU

12. Wilson Tire: Texas Tech at Colorado

13. Lasting Impressions: Cincinnati at Arizona

14. McManigal Electric: Vanderbilt at Georgia

15. Giant Communications: Alabama at Mississippi State

16. Ellis Boys: Kansas City at Las Vegas

17. Haug Construction: Denver at San Francisco

18. The Farmers State Bank: LA Chargers at Seattle

19. Holton Dental: Dallas at Houston

20. Holton Community Hospital: New York Jets at Chicago

21. Chris Gross Construction: Arizona at New York Giants

22. Pizza Hut: Tennessee at Baltimore

23. Ginger Snips: Green Bay at Tampa Bay

24. B & P Propane: Miami at Minnesota

25. Morton Buildings: Jacksonville at Cincinnati

 

TIE BREAKER:

New England at Buffalo

week 5.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media