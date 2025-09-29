FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #5
Mon, 09/29/2025 - 13:51 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Oct. 3-5
1. Aeschliman Construction: Jeff West at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Pleasant Ridge
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley
4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Sabetha
5. Bumper To Bumper: Army at UAB Blazers
6. Jayhawk TV: KSU at Baylor
7. McManigal Electric: KU at UCF
8. Trails Cafe: Air Force at Navy
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Kentucky at Georgia
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Vanderbilt at Alabama
11. GNBank: Michigan State at Nebraska
12. Wilson Tire: Minnesota at Ohio State
13. JT Roofing: University of Nebraska-Kearney at Pitt State
14. Midwest Dixie: William Woods (Mo.) at Baker
15. Giant Communications: Minnesota at Cleveland
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: Houston at Baltimore
17. Haug Construction: Miami at Carolina
18. The Farmers State Bank: New England at Buffalo
19. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Indianapolis
20. Holton Community Hospital: NY Giants at New Orleans
21. Chris Gross Construction: Dallas at NY Jets
22. Pizza Hut: Denver at Philadelphia
23. Ginger Snips: Tennessee at Arizona
24. B&P Propane: Washington at LA Chargers
25. Morton Buildings: Tampa Bay at Seattle
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Detroit at Cincinnati