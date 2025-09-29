Home / News / FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #5

FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #5

Mon, 09/29/2025 - 13:51 theholtonrecorder
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025
Oct. 3-5
 
1. Aeschliman Construction: Jeff West at Holton
 
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Pleasant Ridge
 
3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley
 
4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Sabetha
 
5. Bumper To Bumper: Army at UAB Blazers
 
6. Jayhawk TV: KSU at Baylor
 
7. McManigal Electric: KU at UCF
 
8. Trails Cafe: Air Force at Navy
 
9. Luke Dillon Electric: Kentucky at Georgia
 
10. Zwonitzer Propane: Vanderbilt at Alabama
 
11. GNBank: Michigan State at Nebraska
 
12. Wilson Tire: Minnesota at Ohio State
 
13. JT Roofing: University of Nebraska-Kearney at Pitt State
 
14. Midwest Dixie: William Woods (Mo.) at Baker
 
15. Giant Communications: Minnesota at Cleveland
 
16. Bob Schwarz Financial: Houston at Baltimore
 
17. Haug Construction: Miami at Carolina
 
18. The Farmers State Bank: New England at Buffalo
 
19. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Indianapolis
 
20. Holton Community Hospital: NY Giants at New Orleans
 
21. Chris Gross Construction: Dallas at NY Jets
 
22. Pizza Hut: Denver at Philadelphia
 
23. Ginger Snips: Tennessee at Arizona
 
24. B&P Propane: Washington at LA Chargers
 
25. Morton Buildings: Tampa Bay at Seattle
 
TIE BREAKER:
ICE Automotive: Detroit at Cincinnati
week 5.pdf

