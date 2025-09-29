FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK #5

WEEK 5 FOOTBALL PICKEM 2025

Oct. 3-5

1. Aeschliman Construction: Jeff West at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Pleasant Ridge

3. Beverley Brown & Co.: Perry-Lecompton at Royal Valley

4. Bergsten Insurance: ACCHS at Sabetha

5. Bumper To Bumper: Army at UAB Blazers

6. Jayhawk TV: KSU at Baylor

7. McManigal Electric: KU at UCF

8. Trails Cafe: Air Force at Navy

9. Luke Dillon Electric: Kentucky at Georgia

10. Zwonitzer Propane: Vanderbilt at Alabama

11. GNBank: Michigan State at Nebraska

12. Wilson Tire: Minnesota at Ohio State

13. JT Roofing: University of Nebraska-Kearney at Pitt State

14. Midwest Dixie: William Woods (Mo.) at Baker

15. Giant Communications: Minnesota at Cleveland

16. Bob Schwarz Financial: Houston at Baltimore

17. Haug Construction: Miami at Carolina

18. The Farmers State Bank: New England at Buffalo

19. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Indianapolis

20. Holton Community Hospital: NY Giants at New Orleans

21. Chris Gross Construction: Dallas at NY Jets

22. Pizza Hut: Denver at Philadelphia

23. Ginger Snips: Tennessee at Arizona

24. B&P Propane: Washington at LA Chargers

25. Morton Buildings: Tampa Bay at Seattle

TIE BREAKER:

ICE Automotive: Detroit at Cincinnati